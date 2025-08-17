2025 Cincinnati Open Final Preview: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz
From the wild weather to a final match being played on Monday, the Cincinnati Open has provided plenty of unusual moments for tennis fans. However, the final two players left in the men's draw are anything but surprising.
ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner faces No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final. Sinner has not dropped a set so far in the Masters-level event, while Alcaraz survived a scare against Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. Below is everything fans must know about the match.
Match Information
Sinner and Alcaraz are scheduled to play on Monday, August 18. The start time is officially listed as 3:00 p.m. EST. Fans in the United States can watch and stream the match on the Tennis Channel.
Head-to-Head History
Sinner and Alcaraz are at the beginning of a generational rivalry. So far, Alcaraz owns an 8-5 lead over Sinner. They last met at Wimbledon, which Sinner won in four sets. Before that, Alcaraz had won their previous five meetings (including the epic 2025 French Open final).
Rankings
Despite missing three months of action due to a ban stemming from last year's Clostebol saga, Sinner has led the ATP the No. 1 all year long. Alcaraz, ranked No. 2, has put together a very solid year, but was unable to defend his Wimbledon title against Sinner. Sinner has 12,030 points, and Alcaraz has 8,590 points in the ATP Rankings.
Odds
Currently, Sinner is considered to be a slight favorite against Alcaraz heading into their latest meeting. However, Sinner (-184) and Alcaraz (+152) are still close in the most recent odds from FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
