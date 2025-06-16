Tatjana Maria Wins First Women's Title at Queen's Club in 52 Years
Tatjana Maria walked into the Queen's Club Championships as an unseeded qualifier, winless in two months and fresh off a humbling straight-sets defeat to a player ranked outside the top 200.
Seven matches later, she stepped out clutching the trophy, becoming the oldest WTA 500 champion in history and the first woman to win a title at Queen's since 1973.
The 37-year-old defeated 8th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-4 to claim the biggest title of her career. In one of the most remarkable runs on the WTA tour this season, Maria took out four top-20 opponents on her way to victory.
"I'm a good example that even in my age, you still can win big trophies," Maria said after her win.
"I'm super proud of myself that I could win this tournament because actually, I believed always in it, and my husband too. That's why we kept also going, because there was always this belief that I can win big tournaments, and that I can do great things on the court."
Despite her low ranking, the German is a formidable force on grass. Her maiden WTA title came on the grass courts in Mallorca in 2018, and four years later, she made the Wimbledon semifinals a little over a year after having her second daughter.
Maria is one of the most unconventional players on tour. Rather than rely on pure power like Aryna Sabalenka or speed like Coco Gauff, the veteran uses the old slice-and-dice technique to strategically dismantle her opponents.
It's one of the reasons for her success on grass, her balls bouncing out of range for most players' comfort and forcing them into unconventional spots to reach the shot.
The strategy left top-ranked players like Elena Rybakina and Madison Keys searching for answers as Maria dispatched both in straight sets en route to the final. Karolina Muchova, wielding her own one-handed backhand, proved to be the only significant challenge Maria faced, both battling in a tight three-setter that eventually went Maria's way.
Anisimova clearly had her work cut out for her, and although she managed to break back at 4-2 with a well-placed backhand cross, Maria quickly broke again. The American gained a bit of momentum with a second break of Maria's serve at 4-1 in the second set, and it looked as if she could have staged a comeback after she held her serve for 4-3.
But Maria didn't budge. It was nothing but smooth sailing for the German after that, easily holding her next two service games and moving Anisimova around the court in a way the 8th seed couldn't crack.
"I enjoyed every second here," Maria said during her victory speech before the crowd. "Everyone made this so special."
Maria's family played a big role in her victory, her husband and coach, Charles-Edouard Maria, and her two daughters watching on as she lifted the trophy. Her eldest daughter, Charlotte, has traveled with her mother on tour since she was three months old, and Maria is hoping to prolong her career for at least another three years to play doubles with her on tour.
"It's her dream," Maria said. "And if my body holds, if I really enjoy to play tennis, I would love to keep going and play the doubles with her."
She now climbs the rankings to claim the 43rd spot, ensuring her place in the Wimbledon main draw without the need to play qualifiers. It's a significant boost in Maria's confidence if she hopes to make a repeat of her 2022 run - or perhaps, even further.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Taylor Fritz beats Alexander Zverev to win the BOSS OPEN.
Andrey Rublev debuts new signature K-SWISS tennis shoes.
Carlos Alcaraz dealt a tricky draw at 2025 HSBC Championships.
Emma Raducanu pulls out of the Berlin Open due to a back injury.
Elina Svitolina and Ukrainian label Bevza launch a new collaboration.