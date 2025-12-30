5 Players With the Most to Prove at 2026 Australian Open

The 2026 season officially starts this week with the United Cup. From there, almost all ATP and WTA players will play in warm-up tournaments before the Australian Open in mid-January.

The first Grand Slam of the season is inherently tricky because of its timing, often leading to odd results for many of the game's most consistent players.

Below are five players, at varying points in their careers, who have most to prove at the 2026 Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz

It is hard to imagine Carlos Alcaraz struggling in any tennis situation, but the six-time Grand Slam champion has never won the Australian Open. Moreover, he has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz has blamed the timing of the tournament for his prior struggles, but this year will be especially challenging for the ATP World No. 1 as he adjusts to life without coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz is a perpetual dark horse to win Grand Slam tournaments. The top-ranked American has yet to win any Majors, but he often makes deep runs and plays well on big stages.

Similar to Alcaraz, Fritz has never made it past the quarterfinals in Melbourne. Last year, Gael Monfils defeated Fritz in four sets during their third-round showdown. There is no doubt that the 28-year-old is ready to put his Australian Open struggles behind him.

Joao Fonseca

For the past two years, Joao Fonseca has electrified tennis fans with the promise of his potential. The 19-year-old still has plenty of time to win Majors, but it is time for a deeper run.

Fonseca has made it to the third round of the French Open and Wimbledon, but never past the second round of the Australian Open or US Open. It is time for the Brazilian star to make some noise down under.

Iga Swiatek

Like Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek has won a title at every Grand Slam except for the Australian Open. She made it to the semifinals twice (2022 and 2025) and is poised to break more expectations in 2026.

Coming off a dreadful clay court season in 2025, Swiatek went on to win her first title at Wimbledon (Swiatek had previously struggled on grass). The six-time Grand Slam champion is at the point in her career where she can and should put together a finals run in Melbourne.

Jasmine Paolini

Jasmine Paolini has made finals appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon (both during her incredible 2024 season), but never advanced beyond the fourth round at the Australian Open or US Open. Hard courts do not play to Paolini's strength, but the WTA World No. 3 is crafty enough to surprise everyone in Melbourne.

Qualifiers for the Australian Open run from January 12-15, with the draw ceremony taking place on Thursday, January 15. The main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

