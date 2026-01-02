Carlos Alcaraz's New Serve Draws Novak Djokovic Comparisons

Last month, Carlos Alcaraz shocked tennis fans around the world by firing his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. Alcaraz called it a "very difficult decision" to part ways with the coach who helped him win all six of his Grand Slam titles.

While media and fans alike scramble to learn more details on the abrupt split, Alcaraz is moving full steam ahead into 2026. One of the top priorities appears to be improving his already-great serve.

Alcaraz's newly-appointed coach, Samuel López, has appeared alongside his player in multiple videos showing the two working on a revamped serving motion.

Fans immediately began breaking down videos of Alcaraz's new serve motion and comparing it to Novak Djokovic. While the adjustments are barely noticeable, it appears the starting point of the ball toss is closer to the front of his racket. This would help the 6'0" superstar generate more power on his serve.

While Alcaraz has been known to adjust his serve as needed, fans have pointed out that the latest evolution began as early as the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Jannik Sinner won the 2025 ATP Finals, but Alcaraz got the last laugh. Alcaraz finished the year as the World No. 1 with a record of 71-9 with eight singles titles. Two of his eight titles were Majors, boosting his career total to six Grand Slams.

The six-time Grand Slam champion has his work cut out for him entering 2026. After an exhibition match against Sinner in Seoul, Alcaraz will try to overcome his past Australian Open struggles with a new coach for the first time in his career.

Qualifiers for the Australian Open run from January 12-15, with the draw ceremony taking place on Thursday, January 15. The main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

Fans can expect another thrilling season with Alcaraz and his new-look team (and serve). Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

