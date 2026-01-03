Iga Swiatek Slams 'Battle of the Sexes' Match

Last week, Nick Kyrgios defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the highly publicized and equally polarizing "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition match. Billie Jean King denounced the match, and now Iga Swiatek is the first current WTA star to speak out against the spectacle.

Reporters asked Swiatek about the event during a news conference at the United Cup in Australia. "No, I haven't watched, because I don't watch stuff like that. I think for sure it attracted, like, a lot of attention. It was an entertainment, but I wouldn't say that had anything to do with, like, social change or any important topics."

Swiatek continued, "I think the name was just the same as the one from the Billie Jean King match in '73. That's it. There were no more similarities because I feel like women's tennis stands on its own right now. We have so many great athletes and great stories to present; we don't necessarily need to compare to men's tennis. It's a totally different story."

Swiatek concluded, "I think, honestly, yeah, there doesn't need to be any competition. I think actually events like this one, United Cup, brings tennis all together, and WTA fans and ATP fans can watch this event with so much excitement. Seeing also singles players that usually don't have space to play mixed doubles together, playing these kind of matches, I think this is actually what makes our sport much more interesting and better.

So yeah, I haven't watched the match. I only know about how it looked like. But I think, yeah, it was for sure nice entertainment and an XO match between these two."

Fans can expect to hear more about this story as the media will ask Sabalenka about Swiatek's comments. Meanwhile, Kyrgios will continue campaigning against Swiatek as he has done since her positive drug tests in 2024.

Swiatek ended the 2025 WTA season as the World No. 2 with a singles record of 62-17 with three titles. The highlight of the Polish superstar's season came at Wimbledon, where she won her sixth Grand Slam title.

