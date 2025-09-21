Taylor Fritz Reveals Key to Carlos Alcaraz Upset in Laver Cup
Entering Saturday night's match in the Laver Cup, Taylor Fritz was 0-3 against Carlos Alcaraz. But if there is one thing tennis fans know about Fritz, it is that he is a student of the game.
The American tennis star's post-match press conferences sometimes feel like graduate-level courses on the details of tennis. After pulling off the upset and getting his first-ever win against Alcaraz, Fritz revealed a key insight everyone can understand.
"I had a pretty clear idea of what I needed to do out there. The court conditions are really slow, so I felt I had to press a little more with my rally ball to be very consistent," Fritz told the media.
"If I didn't, he would beat me to the punch and hurt me. On a surface like this, it's hard for me to hurt him, while it's easy for him to put me out of position. I did a really good job of that."
Fritz, the best player on the Team World roster, beat Alcaraz, the top player on Team Europe, in straight sets: 6-3, 6-2.
"I accepted that if I made errors, I made errors, but it was going to give me the best chance to win. I did a really good job of hitting big, doing it consistently, pulling the trigger on the right balls, and playing the important points fearlessly," explained Fritz.
After Fritz's clutch performance helped Team World get to a 7-3 lead over Team Europe. The first team to 13 points wins the Laver Cup. Team World entered the tournament as heavy underdogs in the eyes of most tennis fans.
Fritz is the World No.5 with a record of 44-17 after the upset victory. He faces Alexander Zverev later this evening in the group stage.
The thrilling conclusion of the Laver Cup will play out today, where matches are worth three points. This means both teams have a chance to win.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
