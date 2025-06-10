The Queen's Club Officially Unveils Andy Murray Arena
The Queen's Club honored Andy Murray's legacy with the unveiling of Andy Murray Arena at the HSBC Championships in West London on Monday afternoon.
A special opening ceremony was held on the first day of the new WTA 500 tournament held at the Championships this year, the first time in 52 years that a WTA event was held on the iconic grass courts.
The Scot, a longtime champion for women's tennis, was coached by Olga Morozova, the last WTA player to win the women's tournament at Queen's in 1973.
Murray, a five-time singles champion and one-time doubles champion at the tournament, was present at the unveiling, inaugurating the renaming of Centre Court in his name.
A video of Murray's best moments at The Queen's Club was played in the arena before he arrived on the court. The tournament's ball kids formed a guard of honor, clapping as he walked onto the newly named court.
HSBC tournament director and former tennis player Laura Robson joined Murray on court for a hit on the court alongside Gloria Pearce, a 10-year-old player from the Queen's Club Foundation, and Jay Ikanone, a seven-year-old player from Greenhouse Sport.
Murray officially opened the court with a coin toss for the first match of the WTA 500 tournament in a matchup between Petra Kvitova and Beatriz Haddad Maia.
"This tournament has so many special moments for me," Murray said at the ceremony.
"This tournament was where I won my first match on the ATP tour, it's my most successful event. I always love coming back here, the start of the British summer. I'm very proud of the results I've had here, and I'm very grateful and thankful for whoever it was that decided to name the stadium this way."
In 2005, Murray earned his first ATP tour win at the tournament, beating Santiago Ventura in straight sets. He went on to win five singles titles in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016, holding the record for the most singles titles at The Queen's Club.
Murray also won the doubles title in 2019 alongside partner Feliciano Lopez. He played the 1000th match of his career at Queen's in a win over Australia's Alexei Popyrin in 2024, becoming the fifth active player on tour to achieve the feat.
He ended up playing his last match at the tournament and the final singles match of his professional career at that year's tournament, retiring from his second round match against Jordan Thompson with a back and hip injury.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all news, highlights, and interviews from the tennis world.
