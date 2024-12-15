Top Stars in Tennis Commit to Rotterdam ATP 500
December is both the off-season and the pre-season for professional tennis players. It is often the time when players strategically plan their schedules for the upcoming year to maximize their chances of winning.
January has already taken shape nicely for almost every ATP player, barring some last-minute changes. Now, February is begging to give fans a clearer picture of what to expect.
World No.13 Holger Rune is the latest top-ranked player to commit to the ATP 500 Rotterdam (called the ABN AMRO Open for sponsorship purposes). Tennis reporter Michael Samulski was the first to report this news.
Rune joins an already-stacked line-up that includes six of the top ten ranked players.
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Alex de Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov, Tallon Griekspoor, and Botic van de Zandschulp have already signed up for the hard court tournament.
The 2024 ABN AMRO Open will be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, from February 1-9, 2025. Fans who do not make the trip can watch the event live on the Tennis Channel.
Notably, it is also one of the last tournaments that cannot be impacted by Sinner's court case for his doping controversy. Sinner defeated de Minaur last year to win the title and looks to repeat.
Since 1974, countless legends have graced the court in Rotterdam Ahoy. Tom Okker, Arthur Ashe, Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Lleyton Hewitt, and Roger Federer are just some of the tennis legends to play in the prestigious ATP 500 tournament.
