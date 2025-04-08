Novak Djokovic Explains Eye Injury Before Monte-Carlo Masters
Novak Djokovic was not himself for a few months after suffering a hamstring injury in the Australian Open semifinal. After a rough few weeks, Djokovic returned to form with a final run at the Miami Open.
Luckily, Djokovic has avoided any additional injuries. However, he has had to deal with a lingering eye infection that no doubt is causing frustration for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.
The bump under Djokovic's right eye became more noticeable as the Miami Open progressed. Now, he is preparing for the Monte-Carlo Masters, and it looks worse than ever.
"It started on semi-finals day in Miami and I did struggle with it in the final, but it's calming down, I guess," Djokovic said. "I'm visiting the doctor later today, so let's see. It should be okay.
Djokovic cast doubt on his ability to play in the Monte-Carlo Masters but remains optimistic.
"I was going to be here with the family anyway. I wanted to give myself the best chance to play in the tournament," said Djokovic.
He continued, "I have a few more days until the eventual first round. I am still trying to get used to the clay; still managing a few things health wise. Hopefully, I'll be ready."
The last time Djokovic played a clay court tournament was at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The Serbian won a gold medal in what might be the crowning achievement of his legendary career.
However, Djokovic has not won a title since then. The 37-year-old has been stuck at 99 career titles for several months, coming up short in multiple finals appearances.
Currently, Djokovic is the ATP World No. 5 with a record of 12-5. He has won the Monte-Carlo Masters twice (in 2013 and 2015).
Djokovic will face Alejandro Tabilo in the Round of 32 on Thursday, April 10. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from tennis.
More Tennis News
Jessica Pegula overtook Coco Gauff in the WTA Rankings after winning the Charleston Open.
Carlos Alcaraz said he is "happy" with his game this year and does not think the criticism is fair.
Carlos Alcaraz has an easier path to the title at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Qinwen Zheng threw a ball in the direction of a ball kid at the Charleston Open.
Emma Raducanu's return date remains uncertain after she pulled out of the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.