Nike vs. Adidas: Which Brand is Winning Wimbledon 2025?
Fashion plays a larger role in tennis than in any other sport. That is especially true for Wimbledon. Thanks to the strict all-white dress code at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, brands are forced to get creative every summer.
There are many exciting sportswear brands in tennis right now, but Nike and adidas remain at the top of the sport. Just like any great rivalry, the two brands seem to be circling each other with their 'London' collections for Wimbledon 2025.
Both Nike and adidas are leaning into their rich catalogs and channeling a vintage-inspired collection for this year's grass court Grand Slam. Below is what fans need to know about each brand's collection and who is winning before the tournaments even start.
NikeCourt London Slam
Let's start by stating the obvious: Nike does not even have social media accounts for its tennis division. Compare that to adidas, who is flooding the zone with high-quality tennis posts on a daily basis, and it's an inauspicious start for the Swoosh.
Nevertheless, we are impressed by Nike's collection for Wimbledon this year. The iconic NikeCourt logo is back in all of its glory, popping off the white on-court kits. Fans can shop the collection on the Nike website and other select retailers.
Off the court, we have already seen the brand's top players wearing white cardigans and green Nike Club tennis hats with custom logos embroidered into the one-of-one pieces.
Nike has launched a signature line for Qinwen Zheng in China but has not done the same for Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, or any of its other top stars around the world. Let's hope Nike has a few tricks up its white sleeves for Wimbledon. Otherwise, it could be a straight-sets loss for Nike.
adidas London Originals
Not only are tennis fans treated to an avalanche of content from adidas Tennis on Instagram, but the brand gave us a full campaign photo shoot featuring its star players wearing the 36-piece collection for Wimbledon.
Adidas Originals is back on the tennis court with a 1970s-inspired collection topped off by the legendary trefoil logo. It's a similar strategy that adidas Golf followed for The Masters back in April (and it's working).
Online shoppers can check out the entire collection on the adidas website, but the entire selection is available at tennisexpress.com.
Nike still has the edge over adidas by securing most of the top-ranked players in the world, but adidas has plenty of fan-favorite personalities on its talented roster to further elevate the brand.
Winner: adidas
Competition has not even started at Wimbledon yet, and adidas already holds a decisive advantage over Nike. Everything, from its original concept to the marketing, was executed perfectly, like a Jessica Pegula forehand.
Circumstances could change as winners write history, and Nike has the best chance of one of its athletes winning in London this year. But viral moments aside, adidas deserves a round of applause for its Wimbledon collection year.
Now, quiet please, as play is about to begin in London. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your news from the tennis court and beyond.
