Qinwen Zheng Gives Carlos Alcaraz a Labubu at Wimbledon
The main draw at Wimbledon starts tomorrow, and the world's best players are squeezing in last-minute preparation on the practice courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
With the men's and women's top-ranked players all in one place, worlds will sometimes collide. However, Carlos Alcaraz and Qinwen Zheng linking up on Sunday was no mistake.
Zheng gave a Labubu doll to Alcaraz. The Chinese superstar is a fan of the popular toys and often receives them from fans at matches. Thankfully, the cameras were rolling and caught the sweet exchange and shared it on social media.
The Tennis Channel shared three pictures on social media of the gifting on the practice court. The caption read, "Carlos received a Labubu from Qinwen [gift emoji and laughing emoji] Wimbledon."
Currently, there is no context for what prompted the surprising gift. There is no doubt that both players will be asked about the moment in their next media availability.
However, some fans are theorizing that it was actually Alcaraz who gave the Labubu to Zheng. It is a pink Labubu, and Alcaraz is holding his hand up in one picture as if to say, "No, you keep it."
Two weeks ago, the US Open stole the attention away from Wimbledon by announcing a star-studded Mixed Doubles competition. Alcaraz is paired with Emma Raducanu, and Zheng teamed up with Jack Draper (maybe fellow British stars Raducanu and Draper should team up instead).
Either way, Alcaraz and Raducanu have received plenty of attention for their pairing over the past week. Raducanu laughed it off yesterday at media day, saying they were just "good friends."
Now, Alcaraz and Zheng can expect the same level of silly scrutiny from the press at Wimbledon. Alcaraz faces Fabio Fognini, and Zheng faces Kateřina Siniaková in the first round on Monday, June 30.
