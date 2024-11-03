WTA Finals Preview: Coco Gauff vs. Jessica Pegula
It has been a tale of two seasons for Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. Gauf, a rising star at 20, was unable to build on her successful 2023, which culminated in a US Open title. Pegula, a veteran 30-year-old, reached her first Grand Slam finals at the US Open.
However, Gauff and Pegula's paths did cross for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The two Americans teamed up as doubles partners but lost in the second round. The former teammates meet in the first round (or Group Stage) of the WTA Finals on Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Match Information
Gauff and Pegula are scheduled to play at 10:00 a.m. EST on Sunday, November 3. Fans in the United States can watch the match on the Tennis Channel. Fans from anywhere in the world can check out the WTA website for more detailed television listings.
History
Gauff and Pegula have faced each other five times. Pegula has won four of the matches (2022 Dubai Tennis Championships, 2023 Montreal Open, 2023 WTA Finals, and 2024 German Open). Gauff defeated Pegula in 2024 at the Eastbourne International.
Rankings
Gauff hit a career-high earlier this year when she became the WTA World No. 2. She has since slid down to No. 3 and eventually changed coaches which showed immediate improvement. Her record is 48-15 with two singles titles. She enters the tournament as the three-seed.
Pegula is the World No. 6 and enters the tournament as the sixth seed. She has a record of 38-13 with two singles titles this year.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.