WTA Finals Preview: Iga Swiatek vs. Barbora Krejcikova
Barbora Krejcikova picked up her second Grand Slam title this year when she won Wimbledon. That was the exact time that Iga Swiatek's game began to slip and eventually led to a coaching change.
It has been a long and successful season for both Krejcikova and Swiatek. Now, the two competitors meet in the first round (or group stage) of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.
Match Information
Krejcikova and Swiatek are scheduled to play at 7:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, November 3. Fans in the United States can watch the match on the Tennis Channel. Fans from anywhere in the world can check out the WTA website for more detailed television listings.
History
Krejcikova and Swiatek have faced each other four times, with both players taking two matches. Swiatek won the first two (2021 Miami Open and 2021 Italian Open), while Krejcikova won the last two (2022 Ostrava Open and 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships).
Rankings
Swiatek missed significant time after the US Open. In fact, she has not played a match since her quarterfinal loss to Jessica Pegula in New York. Swiatek slid from WTA World No. 1 down to No. 2. and she enters the Round Robin tournament as the two-seed and is looking to repeat as its champion. Her record this year is 54-7 with five singles titles.
Krejcikova is the WTA World No. 13 and has a singles record of 16-13, with one title this year. Krejcikova was the last player to qualify for the WTA Finals and is the eighth seed.
