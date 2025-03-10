Carlos Alcaraz Teases Netflix Documentary With New Tattoo
At just 21 years old, Carlos Alcaraz has already won four Grand Slam singles. To mark every Major championship, Alcaraz gets a tattoo to mark the momentous occasion.
Alcaraz has made it known that he wants to get a Kangaroo tattooed on him next, as that would mean he finally won a title at the Australian Open.
So, most tennis fans were shocked to see Alcaraz sporting new ink at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells this week.
The Spanish superstar is currently competing in the BNP Paribas Open and has the numbers "23-4-25" tattooed on his right forearm. Naturally, it's perfectly legible when Alcaraz pumps his fist.
What could the tattoo mean? The French Open is not scheduled until May. It turns out Alcaraz was teasing the debut date of his new Netflix documentary, 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way.'
Netflix dropped a quick teaser on Instagram (linked below) with the caption, "New tattoo means new title: The documentary' Carlos Alcaraz: My Way' arrives on Netflix on April 23 #AlcarazNetflix."
Thanks to the teaser, we can see that Alcaraz's premiere date tattoo is only temporary. Other than that, no new information was shared in the brief video. It is safe to assume the video was filmed at Indian Wells last weekend.
This is far from the first time Netflix has promoted the upcoming Alcaraz documentary. Netflix dropped brief teasers in March 2024 and July 2024. Luckily for tennis fans, the filming of the documentary could not have been better.
It coincides with Alcaraz's back-to-back titles at the French Open and Wimbledon. Not to mention the drama from Jannik Sinner's doping scandal, the Paris Olympics, Rafael Nadal's retirement, and more.
While the tennis community still wants Netflix to bring back Break Point, an Alcaraz documentary is a great consolation prize. Currently, Alcaraz is the ATP World No. 3 with a record of 12-2 with one title.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
