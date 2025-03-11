Carlos Alcaraz is rocking a $155 Nike kit at Indian Wells
Everything about Carlos Alcaraz gets picked apart. His haircuts, social media activity, and travel schedule are all closely monitored by his loyal legion of fans across the globe.
That is especially true when it comes to his on-court style. Luckily, Alcaraz enjoys near-universal approval with his performance kits during matches (although he has mixed results when wearing sleeveless tank tops in Grand Slams).
While most top athletes like to flex their status at the top of the sportswear food chain by rocking player-exclusive gear, Alcaraz is a man of the people and often wears general-release gear.
Currently, the ATP World No. 3 is competing at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. His red Nike kit can be purchased for $155 (before taxes) on the Nike website. Below is a breakdown of Alcaraz's outfit.
Starting up top, Alcaraz is wearing the NikeCourt Advantage Men's Tennis Top in the "Team Red/Washed Coral/White" colorway. The performance top costs $85 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
According to Nike, this slim-fit Advantage top lets you take the court with sweat-wicking, 4-way stretch material. The shoulder seam placement is designed to help players stay extra mobile while rotating and driving through the ball.
From there, Alcaraz is wearing the NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 6" Tennis Shorts in the "Team Red/White" colorway. The performance shorts cost $70 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
According to Nike, the shorts are made from lightweight and breathable four-way stretch material. Their special pockets securely store tennis balls during play.'
Fans who are willing to go beyond the $155 outfit can find similar sweatbands like the Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro for $14 and the Nike Multiplier Crew Sock for $22. Meanwhile, the white Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro shoes are sold out online.
Currently, Alcaraz is the ATP World No. 3 with a record of 12-2 with one title. Alcaraz faces Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round on Wednesday, March 12. The Spanish superstar is trying to win a third consecutive title at Indian Wells.
