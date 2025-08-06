First Look: Novak Djokovic's All-Black Lacoste Kit for 2025 US Open
Tennis fans have eagerly awaited Novak Djokovic's return to action since his loss to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinal. The wait got even longer when Djokovic withdrew from the Cincinnati Open earlier this week.
That means Djokovic will miss all of the ATP North American hard court swing leading up to the US Open later this month. If that was not dramatic enough, promotional pictures and videos have surfaced online of Djokovic's on-court kit and warm-up gear for the final Grand Slam of the season.
Fans have begun sharing early looks at Djokovic's all-black Lacoste outfit and matching ASICS tennis shoes. Below is a sneak peek and a breakdown of the products for online shoppers.
ASICS Shoes
In a campaign video, Djokovic is wearing what looks like a Lacoste Tennis x Novak Djokovic Tracksuit in black and gold (although the Lacoste logo is concealed). Unfortunately, this tracksuit has not yet hit shelves in the United States.
Additionally, hanging over Djokovic's shoulders are the ASICS Court FF Novak 3 tennis shoes in "Black and Prism Gold." The shoes are part of ASICS' "Night Energy" collection for the US Open.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the performance tennis shoes are already available for $190 in adult sizes at ASICS.com.
Lacoste Kit
The rest of Djokovic's kit continues the bold theme with the Lacoste Tennis x Novak Djokovic On Court Polo and matching shorts, draped in black with gold trim.
Djokovic's polo ($155) and shorts ($95) are not yet available online, but they should hit shelves as we get closer to the US Open. In the meantime, fans shop previous kits worn by Djokovic throughout the 2025 ATP season on the Lacoste website.
As tennis fans and reporters have pointed out, Djokovic follows a long line of great players to rock all black under the lights of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The Williams' sisters, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have all pulled off the dashing look before in New York.
The 2025 US Open runs from August 24 through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
