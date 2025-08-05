Jack Draper Dumps Nike Before 2025 US Open
The final Grand Slam of the season starts later this month at the US Open. With all eyes on New York City, players and brands will use the stage as an opportunity to make a fashion statement.
According to the sports writer Jessica Schiffer, Jack Draper is expected to announce a new brand deal with Vuori at the US Open. Social media posts showing Draper testing out new apparel and footwear are already going viral among tennis fans.
Vuori is already in the sport by working with players like Marcos Giron and Tristan Boyer. Once Vuori officially announces the addition of Draper to its roster, it will be a pivotal moment for the brand.
Neither Draper nor Vuori has officially announced their new partnership, but fans should expect an official launch within the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Draper has already begun testing out new tennis shoes.
Vuori does not make performance tennis shoes, so it appears Draper will wear ASICS footwear on the court.
Fans have already captured pictures and videos of Draper training on hard courts while wearing the ASICS Speed Solution FF 3 in the "Dark Cobalt/White" colorway ($140 online).
As many people have already pointed out, this is another major blow to Nike's Tennis division. The brand has lost Taylor Fritz (BOSS) and Frances Tiafoe (lululemon) in the past two years.
Draper is the ATP World No. 5 with a record of 29-9 with one singles title. He is the top-ranked British men's tennis player and has transcended the sport to become a minor fashion icon.
To make matters worse, Nike's tennis kits have been widely panned as unoriginal, uninspired, and downright unflattering for some time. Funny enough, Draper's 2024 US Open kit was one of the few Nike outfits that was well-received by fans.
Nike has struggled since Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal retired. However, they still have Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who recently signed long-term contract extensions. Unfortunately, Nike appears to be in no rush to launch signature lines for Sinner and Alcaraz.
