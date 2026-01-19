Iga Swiatek Got Annoyed With Her Kit at Australian Open

It was not always pretty, but Iga Swiatek picked up a first round win at the 2026 Australian Open with a victory over qualifier Yuan Yue: 7-6(5), 6-3. Swiatek hit 34 unforced errors and acknowledged the issues after the match.

"It wasn't perfect, but that's why I am happy because it is not hard to win matches when everything is going well," Swiatek said. "Today it wasn't, but I managed to win, so that's good."

this skirt is lowkey annoying her 😭 pic.twitter.com/ra0ECgS1WM — Ada (@littleold_ada) January 19, 2026

Not only was Swiatek visibly frustrated with parts of her game during the match, but her custom On kit became an issue as well. Tennis fans on social media began pointing out Swiatek's annoyance with her skirt early in the match.

Eventually, during a crossover, Swiatek sat on her bench and intentionally ripped the skirt so it was less prohibitive during lateral movements. Eventually, the WTA World No. 2 ditched the skirt altogether and wore the tank with a pair of shorts.

there are a couple of insane things here



1. that on would design a skirt that doesn’t allow someone to fully lift their leg or lunge

2. that iga would not test the clothing in practice to make sure it was comfortable https://t.co/QNhE8vpv1K — d| iga swiatek AO round 4 🤞🏻 (@igashviontek) January 19, 2026

Every sportswear brand brings their best looks to Grand Slams, and this is not the kind of visuals On wanted in Melbourne. The Swiss sportswear brand has delivered some great looks, while other designs have been more divisive.

Swiatek's kit dropped online before the start of the Australian Open, and the Olish superstar's fanbase aired their dissatisfaction on social media. Players and fans who like the look can get Swiatek's On Court Tank Edge ($80) and Court Skirt Split ($80) online now.







On's product description for the Court Tank Edge reads, "A confident tennis tank with graphics inspired by Iga Swiatek's style of play. Made with On DryTec to keep you cool."

The product description for the Court Skirt Split reads, "A breathable tennis skirt with a side split, a mesh-lined waistband, and built-in inner tights with mesh ball pockets."

"I don't remember them now!" 😅



Iga Swiatek speaks on 'going for it' in her first round victory at the Australian Open over Yue Yuan 🗣️#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/LmTf0dcBlH — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 19, 2026

Swiatek will face Marie Bouzková in the second round. The 2026 Australian Open runs through January 31 for the women and February 1 for the men. It will be interesting to see if Swiatek wears the skirt or shorts next round.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis Style News

Coco Gauff debuted her New Balance kit for the Australian Open.

Alex de Minaur starts his partnership with Wilson at the Australian Open.

Lululemon just dropped Frances Tiafoe's Australian Open kit.

Emma Navarro leaves FILA for a rival brand.

Nike dropped Naomi Osaka's Australian Open kit online.