Lacoste Opens the Novak Djokovic Tennis Court in Belgrade
This past week, Lacoste celebrated the launch of the Novak Djokovic tennis court in Belgrade, Serbia.
In partnership with the Novak Djokovic Foundation, Lacoste designed a fully renovated tennis court in the 24-time Grand Slam champ's hometown to celebrate his illustrious career.
The court itself is designed in the traditional tennis court blue with Lacoste green outlining the entirety of the outer court. 'Novak the Croc' is written along one side with the Lacoste crocodile logo, while 'Novak the GOAT' with Djokovic's silhouette is printed on the other.
The two emblems are printed in opposing service boxes. A painting of Djokovic in varying shades of blue is painted across an adjoining basketball court, with all 24 of his Grand Slams represented by white circles under each slam's city.
The Foundation, whose goal is to create equal education initiatives for children in Serbia, will use the court for teaching purposes in its educational program. Children will learn how to play tennis on the court while participating in additional cultural and creative activities.
The court's launch is a result of a larger campaign started in 2020 by Lacoste and We Are Etendart, a movement that fosters the growth of young people through education in sports and creative arts.
The campaign installed courts all over the world, including the first Novak Djokovic court in Clichy, France, designed by Youssef Sy and Opera Graphiks.
Last year, Lacoste launched the Daniil Medvedev court in Grasse, France, inspired by the Russian's love for gaming, as well as the René Lacoste tennis court located in Troyes, France, the birthplace of the brand's iconic crocodile.
Additional courts launched by Lacoste include one in São Paulo with CEAP association and former World No. 1 Gustavo Kuerten and two courts in New York with the City of New York and brand ambassador Venus Williams.
Djokovic attended the launch last week, playing the first rallies on the court with young tennis players and interacting with Serbian fans who joined the celebration.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.
