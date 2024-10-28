Watch Tennis Stars Hit Practice Court at Rolex Paris Masters
The 2024 Rolex Paris Masters is already underway, with many up-and-coming players looking to make a dent at the final ATP 1000 tournament of the year.
However, the players who already established themselves at the top of the sport have begun trickling in this weekend.
Thanks to social media, fans were treated to some incredible behind-the-scenes videos of their favorite athletes arriving and hitting the practice courts together.
Jannik Sinner
Naturally, the ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner was among the first players to arrive in Paris. The official Rolex Paris Masters social media accounts shared a highlight video of Sinner on the indoor practice courts.
It is noteworthy that Sinner is playing with his usual racket and not the all-black prototype he tested out last week in Monte Carlo. Sinner's path to the finals starts tomorrow in the Round of 32, where he faces the winner of Ben Shelton and Corentin Moutet.
Carlos Alcaraz & Daniil Medvedev
A big part of preparing for any tournament is hitting the practice court with your friends. On Sunday, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 7 Daniil Medvedev were spotted on the court together.
Medvedev has not played since his brief appearance at the Six Kings Slam. He will take on the winner of Matteo Berrettini tomorrow in the Round of 32. Meanwhile, Alcaraz might have the easiest path to the finals. He will face the winner of Nicolas Jarry and Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 32.
Alexander Zverev
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev made his first appearance on the practice court on Sunday afternoon. Zverev is fresh off of a disappointing exit at the Vienna (Erste Bank) Open at the hands of Lorenzo Muesetti. Zverev has a tough second-round match scheduled against
Tallon Griekspoor tomorrow.
However, Zverev has won of their six prior matches. Additionally, Zverev is due for a strong showing at a tournament. He has not made it to the finals since Hamburg European Open in June.
Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe was on the practice court later on Sunday evening. The rising American tennis star wore a Washington Wizards jersey to show love to his hometown team.
Tiafoe is the World No. 17 and recently lost a three-hour battle against Matteo Berrettini in Vienna. To make matters worse, Tiafoe has to face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round. The Frenchman just smoked Ben Shelton in the Swiss Indoors finals.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.