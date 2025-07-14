Nike Posts 3 Words After Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon Title
The Championships at Wimbledon are done for another year, and once again, Nike beat its competitors in the men's draw. With Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz competing in the final, Nike was guaranteed a victory either way.
With plenty of time to prepare, the Nike social media team had pitch-perfect posts ready in the event of a Sinner or Alcaraz victory. After Alcaraz won the French Open last month, Nike posted a three-word message on social media.
The iconic American sportswear brand took the exact same approach to Sinner's victory at Wimbledon on Sunday. Shortly after Sinner defeated Alcaraz in four sets, Nike posted a three-word saying on its official social media accounts.
Nike shared a close-up picture of Sinner celebrating, accompanied by the message, "Winning heals everything." The Nike Swoosh logo is prominently placed below the classic saying.
The caption read, "Champions hit back harder. @janniksin rules the grass in London and makes it four Grand Slams."
The phrase "Winning heals everything" could be interpreted in multiple ways. It could be a reference to Sinner's injured elbow or his heartbreaking loss to Alcaraz in the French Open final, where he failed to capitalize on three championship points.
Compared to other brands, Nike does not take tennis seriously. The brand does not even have social media accounts dedicated to tennis. However, it has signed many of the best players in the world.
Now, Nike just needs to follow through with the launch of Sinner and Alcaraz's signature line. Former faces of Nike Tennis, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, have retired, and it is time for Nike to truly flex its marketing muscle with Sinner and Alcaraz.
Alcaraz has been a Nike athlete since 2019. In June 2024, Alcaraz signed a multi-year contract extension with Nike. The deal is worth $15-$20 million annually and is expected to run over a decade.
Meanwhile, Sinner signed a ten-year, $150 million footwear and apparel deal with Nike in 2022. So, fans can expect to see both players represent Nike for at least a decade.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz to win Wimbledon 2025.
Shop the Nike outfits worn by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025.
Shop Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova's Wimbledon outfits.
Novak Djokovic predicted Carlos Alcaraz to beat Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final.
Iga Swiatek told the Polish Media to back off after Wimbledon.