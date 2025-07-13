Shop Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's Nike Wimbledon Outfits
Nike always has a way of coming out on top against its competitors. A major factor is securing the world's top athletes.
When sports fans tune into the highly anticipated men's singles final at Wimbledon between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, they will be treated to the best kind of advertisement for Nike.
Both Sinner and Alcaraz have worn various pieces from the Nike 'London Collection' throughout their runs at Wimbledon, and today will be no different. Below is how online shoppers can buy the on-court kits.
Jannik Sinner
Sinner has said before that he prefers wearing darker colors on the tennis court, but all players must follow the strict dress code at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Luckily for online shoppers, they can easily buy each piece of Sinner's Wimbledon kit. Starting from the ground, Sinner is wearing the Nike GP Challenge 1 Premium shoes in the "White/White/Black" colorway ($170 at Nike).
Sinner is wearing the NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts in "White" ($90 at Nike) and the Nike Court Dri-FIT Advantage Slam Tennis Polo in "London White" ($105 in select sizes at Nike, but more sizes Tennis Express).
Lastly, the Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap ($30 at Nike) completes Sinner's on-court kit. Fans wanting to go all the way can find Sinner's warm-up jacket, the NikeCourt Heritage Tennis Jacket in white ($90 at Nike).
In total, Sinner's entire on-court kit (including the warm-up jacket) comes out to $485 before taxes and shipping.
Carlos Alcaraz
True to his personality and the contrast between the two players, Alcaraz is less buttoned-up than Sinner. So, it is only natural that he ditches a collared shirt for a t-shirt.
Online shoppers should have no problem replicating Alcaraz's Wimbledon kit. Starting from the ground, Alcaraz is wearing the Nike Vapor 12 in the player-exclusive version of the "White/Midnight Navy" colorway ($180 at Nike).
Alcaraz is wearing the same NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts in "White" ($90 at Nike) as Sinner. Except, Alcaraz is pairing it with NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Top in "London White" ($90 at Nike).
Unlike Sinner, Alcaraz never wears a hat. However, his NikeCourt Slam Tennis Cardigan ($200 at Nike) more than makes up for the lack of headwear.
In sum, Alcaraz's on-court kit costs $560 (including the cardigan) before taxes and shipping are applied. Not bad for a full kit to look like a top player in the world.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
