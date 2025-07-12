Shop Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova's Wimbledon Outfits
The WTA grass court season will end with a thrilling conclusion today between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles final at Wimbledon.
Swiatek and Anisimova have been incredibly consistent on the court throughout the Grand Slam tournament, and that includes their choice in apparel.
Luckily for athletes and fans who want to dress like Swiatek (On) and Anisimova (Nike), they can easily buy their Wimbledon kits online. Below is a detailed breakdown of each player's outfit.
Iga Swiatek (On)
Starting from the grass up, Swiatek wears the On THE ROGER Pro 2 tennis shoes ($220 in women's sizes) in a white and black colorway. This competition-grade shoe delivers big on agility, stability, and durability.
Throughout the tournament, Swiatek has worn the white On Court Skirt Pleated ($90 in women's sizes). The skit helps athletes move fast, look cool with a modern tennis staple. It features an iconic pleat design and integrated inner tights for full coverage.
Swiatek's top is the white On Court Tank ($70 in women's sizes). It is designed to serve with flair. The lightweight tank is built for on-court speed and precision, with a streamlined silhouette.
Lastly, Swiatek is a fan of the white On Lightweight Cap ($45 in adult sizes). It is a favorite sweat-wicking, highly-ventilated running cap with an improved, adjustable fit.
Amanda Anisimova (Nike)
Despite representing a different brand, Anisimova follows a style similar to Swiatek. Starting with her shoes, Anisimova wears the Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium ($135 in women's sizes) in the "White and Midnight Navy" colorway.
Anisimova has worn the NikeCourt Slam Ace Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt ($80 in women's sizes) in the limited-edition white/white style. This classic skirt is made with lightweight woven fabric for cool comfort on the court.
Anisimova continues to wear the white NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top ($70 in women's sizes). Players can stay cool under pressure in this fitted tank. It features breathable mesh fabric and sweat-wicking technology.
Like many other players on tour, Anisimova likes the Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace Tennis Visor ($26 in adult sizes). The unstructured low-depth visor is made for tennis lovers both on and off the court.
