New Balance Serves Tenniscore Collection for Wimbledon
Although grass is the most unforgiving surface for tennis players, Wimbledon is largely considered the most popular tournament of the four Majors.
Even more challenging is the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's strict all-white dress code. It forces sportswear brands to draw within the lines, and few companies can compete with New Balance.
If you are a seasoned pro or a fan of fashion, New Balance is serving up tenniscore for Wimbledon. Below is Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI's picks of the ten best options available.
1. Coco CG2
Highlights: Coco Gauff's signature shoe is a mid-cut silhouette that offers a decidedly non-traditional look.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways for $160 at New Balance.
2. Coco Delray
Highlights: The Coco Delray is designed for every player and every court.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways from $87-$110 or less at New Balance.
3. T500
Highlights: Originally released in 1982, the T500 brings superior quality to a classic off-court style.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the shoe for $110 or less at New Balance.
4. Tournament Polo
Highlights: This heritage-inspired design with modern performance features will help you look and feel your best on or off the court.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between two colors for $65 at New Balance.
5. Performance Polo
Highlights: A polo made with buttery-soft fabric and just the right amount of stretch.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways for $55 at New Balance.
6. Tournament Seersucker Short
Highlights: This tennis short is made of 4-way stretch woven material for comfort on the court.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from two colors for $70 at New Balance.
7. Tournament Dress
Highlights: Be prepared for whatever life serves you in this sleek, sporty and supportive tennis dress.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from two colors for $80 at New Balance.
8. Tournament Novelty Skirt
Highlights: This skirt is constructed for comfort during tennis matches thanks to its thoughtfully crafted design.
Price: Online shoppers can buy the skirt for $60 at New Balance.
9. '47 Hitch Hat
Highlights: Featuring a classic, structured fit, this cap tops off your casual wear with style.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colors for $35 at New Balance.
10. Pro Tennis QTR Socks
Highlights: Elevate your game with our dry, fresh, and cushioned performance tennis crew socks.
Price: Online shoppers can buy these tennis socks for $15 at New Balance.
More Tennis Style News
Coco Gauff's custom New Balance kit honored Wimbledon history.
Wimbledon Day 2: iconic outfits shine as top players fall.
Lorenzo Musetti joins Bottega Veneta as a Global Brand Ambassador.
Nike vs. Adidas: Which Brand is Winning Wimbledon 2025?
Coco Gauff's New Balance tennis shoes drop in Wimbledon styles.