Serve On SI

New Balance Serves Tenniscore Collection for Wimbledon

New Balance has ten affordable tenniscore style options for Wimbledon.

Pat Benson

New Balance has dropped performance and lifestyle tennis apparel for Wimbledon.
New Balance has dropped performance and lifestyle tennis apparel for Wimbledon. / New Balance

Although grass is the most unforgiving surface for tennis players, Wimbledon is largely considered the most popular tournament of the four Majors.

Even more challenging is the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's strict all-white dress code. It forces sportswear brands to draw within the lines, and few companies can compete with New Balance.

If you are a seasoned pro or a fan of fashion, New Balance is serving up tenniscore for Wimbledon. Below is Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI's picks of the ten best options available.

1. Coco CG2

White and green New Balance tennis shoes.
The New Balance Coco CG2 in the "White with Green Apple" colorway. / New Balance


Highlights: Coco Gauff's signature shoe is a mid-cut silhouette that offers a decidedly non-traditional look.

Price: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways for $160 at New Balance.

2. Coco Delray

Side view of white New Balance tennis shoes.
The New Balance Coco Delray in the "White with Green Apple" colorway. / New Balance

Highlights: The Coco Delray is designed for every player and every court.

Price: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways from $87-$110 or less at New Balance.

3. T500

Side view of white New Balance tennis shoes.
The New Balance T500. / New Balance


Highlights: Originally released in 1982, the T500 brings superior quality to a classic off-court style.

Price: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the shoe for $110 or less at New Balance.

4. Tournament Polo

White New Balance polo shirt.
The New Balance Tournament Polo. / New Balance

Highlights: This heritage-inspired design with modern performance features will help you look and feel your best on or off the court.

Price: Online shoppers can choose between two colors for $65 at New Balance.

5. Performance Polo

White New Balance polo.
The New Balance Performance Polo. / New Balance


Highlights: A polo made with buttery-soft fabric and just the right amount of stretch.

Price: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways for $55 at New Balance.

6. Tournament Seersucker Short

White New Balance shorts.
The New Balance Tournament Seersucker Short. / New Balance


Highlights: This tennis short is made of 4-way stretch woven material for comfort on the court.

Price: Online shoppers can choose from two colors for $70 at New Balance.

7. Tournament Dress

White New Balance dress.
The New Balance Tournament Dress. / New Balance


Highlights: Be prepared for whatever life serves you in this sleek, sporty and supportive tennis dress.

Price: Online shoppers can choose from two colors for $80 at New Balance.

8. Tournament Novelty Skirt

White New Balance skirt.
The New Balance Tournament Novelty Skirt. / New Balance


Highlights: This skirt is constructed for comfort during tennis matches thanks to its thoughtfully crafted design.

Price: Online shoppers can buy the skirt for $60 at New Balance.

9. '47 Hitch Hat

White New Balance hat.
The New Balance '47 Hitch Hat. / New Balance


Highlights: Featuring a classic, structured fit, this cap tops off your casual wear with style.

Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colors for $35 at New Balance.

10. Pro Tennis QTR Socks

White New Balance socks.
The New Balance Pro Tennis QTR Socks. / New Balance

Highlights: Elevate your game with our dry, fresh, and cushioned performance tennis crew socks.

Price: Online shoppers can buy these tennis socks for $15 at New Balance.

More Tennis Style News

Coco Gauff's custom New Balance kit honored Wimbledon history.

Wimbledon Day 2: iconic outfits shine as top players fall.

Lorenzo Musetti joins Bottega Veneta as a Global Brand Ambassador.

Nike vs. Adidas: Which Brand is Winning Wimbledon 2025?

Coco Gauff's New Balance tennis shoes drop in Wimbledon styles.

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/Style