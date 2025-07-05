How Lululemon Stood Out in All-White at Wimbledon 2025
Lululemon returns to Wimbledon with new all-white kits for tennis ambassadors Leylah Fernandez, Frances Tiafoe, and Ethan Quinn.
This is the brand's first time debuting men's kits at Wimbledon, previously only showcasing women's kits through Fernandez after she signed a partnership with lululemon in 2022.
Tiafoe signed onto lululemon prior to this year's Australian Open, while Quinn, who has worn lululemon on-court attire for a majority of his tour-level matches, is playing in his first Wimbledon.
Fernandez paired the Align High-Neck Tank Top ($68) with the brand's Lightweight High-Rise Tennis Skirt ($78) for her on-court kit. The two-piece kit is designed for tennis, featuring lightweight fabric for ease of movement and built-in Luxtreme fabric liner to prevent excess sweat for a cooler feel.
Fernandez's off-court apparel consists of three traditional tennis pullovers. Her Cotton Terry Tennis Half Zip ($118) is designed in an oversized crop fit for on-court warmups, while the Heavyweight Fleece Pullover Tennis Club ($148) and Cotton French Terry Crewneck Pullover Tennis Club ($89) are made for laid-back, off-court cool downs.
Tiafoe's Wimbledon kit draws inspiration from his monochromatic bright blue kit from Roland Garros, a kit that listed him as one of the best dressed at the tournament.
His UV-Protective Striped Mesh Tennis T-Shirt ($88) and Striped Mesh Tennis Short 7" ($78) feature breathable, high-functioning mesh for in-kit cooling.
His signature accessories, a sweatband, wristbands, and arm sleeve, are branded with lululemon's logo as a complement to the all-white kit.
Quinn wore a similar style, wearing the same UV-Protective Striped Mesh Tennis T-Shirt ($88), albeit with shorter shorts, wearing the Striped Mesh Tennis Short 5" ($78). Unlike Tiafoe, he chose the Fast and Free Running Hat ($38) as his on-court accessory of choice.
Tiafoe's off-court looks are more laid back, taking the American's off-court style into account and traditional Wimbledon aesthetics.
The Heavyweight Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Tennis Club ($68) is branded with a 'Meet you Courtside' slogan across the front in cursive, while the French Terry Classic-Fit Crewneck ($148) has two crisscrossed rackets stitched within a laurel wreath as a small tribute to lululemon's tennis club.
All three ambassadors were eliminated from the draw in the second round. Despite the defeats, lululemon's sleek all-white Wimbledon kits made a statement on the grass, blending athletic style with high functionality.
All kits are now available for purchase on the lululemon website. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis style news from the tennis court and beyond.
