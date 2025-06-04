Coco Gauff's New Balance Tennis Shoes Drop in Wimbledon Styles
Coco Gauff and New Balance are keeping things fresh on the court this summer with new CG2 and Coco Delray colorways. Although Roland Garros is still in full swing, the brand has started to look ahead to the next Grand Slam: Wimbledon.
Both of Gauff's shoes were launched today in a "White and Green Apple" colorway to match the vibrant greens of grass court season and the traditional white worn at Wimbledon.
The simple yet refined design pays homage to the tournament's heritage while putting a modern twist on Gauff's signature shoe.
The Coco CG2 ($159.99) has bold splashes of Green Apple on each of the N's gracing the side of the shoes. Green detailing adorns the inner sole and outer flap with Gauff's signature and other design elements.
Gauff's signature shoe is not only built for high performance but also to stand out for elite tennis athletes on the court.
Designed for those with explosive movement and powerful shots, the shoe features a striking mid-cut silhouette, a FuelCell midsole for extra comfort, and a carbon fiber plate that keeps athlete's steps stable.
The Coco Delray ($109.99) has a new look that is more subtle, although the strong neon green accents are present throughout. Gauff's signature is written in green both on the sole and front flap, with New Balance's logo printed in the color just under the laces.
Inspired by the city where Gauff trained, the Coco Delray blends heritage and performance for a refined version of the CG2.
Its durable construction and streamlined low-ankle collar offer both comfort and style, designed for all-day play and everyday wear off the court. It's unique in structure, with a FuelCell midsole and a lighter weight for improved movement.
Earlier this morning, Gauff defeated Madison Keys to advance to the semifinals at Roland Garros. She has a record of 29-8 this season. The main draw for Wimbledon 2025 starts on July 1.
