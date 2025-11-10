Why Chelsea's Premier League position without Cole Palmer signifies extreme hope

Chelsea are heading into the November international break sitting in third place in the Premier League - a position head coach Enzo Maresca will be more than satisfied with.

Maresca's Blues clinched a 3-0 win over Wolves to head into the break on a positive note, which saw Malo Gusto score his first ever goal for Chelsea after 98 appearances.

Results around Chelsea, including Sunderland drawing to Arsenal, Manchester United drawing to Spurs and Liverpool suffering defeat to Manchester City, has seen them climb into the top four.

Although, the league table is currently incredibly tight. With Man City in second place on 22 points and Chelsea in third with two fewer, Crystal Palace are on 17 points and positioned in 10th place - one defeat and it could look entirely different.

But nevertheless, Chelsea have made a fairly positive start to the new campaign following their Club World Cup triumph, and they have had to do it without Cole Palmer for the majority.

Palmer watched Chelsea's win vs Wolves at Stamford Bridge from the stands. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Palmer has been absent since picking up a groin injury which forced him off during the defeat to Manchester United on September 20.

Chelsea have had to look elsewhere for the goals and assists, with Joao Pedro, Estevao, Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian offering a helping hand, as well as Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

Palmer's return was earmarked for some point after the November internationals, but it remains unclear if he will be ready for any of Chelsea's remaining games this month against Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal.

But with Palmer in the side, as Maresca has constantly reiterated, Chelsea are a stronger side, and if they have largely coped without the England international, his return could offer a seismic boost to both the mood, as well as the results.

Palmer and Chelsea will hope his extended absence will have allowed him to fully recover from his groin problem. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

Palmer was in Maresca's thoughts when Estevao was discussed after the win over Wolves, admitting: "The reason why fans pay tickets is because they want to see players like Estevao, like Cole. People are happy when they are inside the pitch."

Palmer, his teammates, Maresca and everyone connected with Chelsea will be delighted to see his return. The moment is getting closer and Palmer will be raring to make an instant impact on his return.

