Why time is running out for Robert Sanchez to match Chelsea's 'one of the best' belief
Robert Sanchez has been a divisive figure since arriving at Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2023 in a deal worth £25m.
The 26-year-old was brought in to replace the outgoing Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is currently on loan at AFC Bournemouth, and became Chelsea's number one goalkeeper relatively quickly.
Sanchez only lost his place to Djordje Petrovic due to injury against Everton in December 2023, which saw Petrovic keep his place in goal in the Premier League for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.
Petrovic quickly gained trust among Chelsea supporters, while Sanchez came under heavy scrutiny when his mistakes were punished. It included a pass straight into the feet of Declan Rice against Arsenal in October 2023 that saw the Blues surrender a two goal lead at Stamford Bridge to settle for a point instead of three.
It must be noted that Sanchez only lost his place in the team last season due to injury. It was just a case of Petrovic, 25, providing confidence which made him the preferred choice in the stands. That sentiment doesn't appear to have changed in 2024-25.
Heading into the new, current season, it looked as though Chelsea may move away from Sanchez given the increasing noise, particularly with the arrival of Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal. However, the decision was made to send Petrovic out on loan to RC Strasbourg, and keep Sanchez and Jorgensen for Maresca's squad.
Maresca confirmed early on that the plan would be for Sanchez to start in the league, while Jorgensen would be preferred in the Conference League and domestic cup competitions.
“This is, in this moment, the plan," Maresca said in August. "But the plan can change because I said many times, I judge the players about the level.
“So, if the level continues to be the same, probably Robert (will be in goal) when we play Premier League and Filip in the Conference League or the cups that we have. But at the end it is just about performances.”
Neither Sanchez nor Jorgensen have been entirely convincing to suggest they are the best option to take Chelsea forward for years to come. Sanchez's performances have not brought confidence despite making critical saves to keep Chelsea in games, like their 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth in which he made a crucial penalty save. Every mistake he makes, the groans get louder and they are only going to increase.
Maresca has defended Sanchez publicly multiple times this season, insisting that if a mistake is made due to the way they are set up to play, then the 44-year-old has taken the blame away from the Spaniard.
Although Wesley Fofana played his part in Manchester United winning a penalty against Chelsea during the 1-1 draw in the Premier League last weekend, it was Sanchez who brought down Rasmus Hojlund for their penalty.
Patience is starting to be lost, if it hasn't already amongst some, in the stands, however within Chelsea and the club's hierarchy, their support remains unmoved.
Following the draw against Man United, the Daily Telegraph reported the club's stance on Sanchez, who was recommended by Chelsea's Head of Global Goalkeeping, with the pair previously working together at Brighton.
Chelsea 'retain full belief in his talent' and 'the feeling within the club is that Sánchez has all the ingredients to be one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and that his decision-making will eventually catch up with his talent'.
But where will Chelsea and Maresca draw the line despite their current faith?
Jorgensen will not be the only one to have his eyes on becoming Chelsea's preferred goalkeeper in the Premier League. He is the short-term option due to being at the club currently. But Petrovic also has eyes on returning and reclaiming the number one shirt.
"I am just thinking about Strasbourg and the next game," Petrovic told reporters in France at the end of September regarding his future. "That is a goal to be number one at Chelsea, one of the best teams in the world."
Sanchez's position for now is safe. But if he is to match Chelsea's belief that he can become 'one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League', time is running riot. The longer it takes, the more he will have to prove. That will, naturally, open the door for an alternative. Time is ticking, the ball is now in Sanchez's court.
