Chelsea vs Burnley: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Burnley in the Premier League.

Chelsea are looking to extend their unbeaten start to life in the Premier League under head coach Liam Rosenior, who has won four of his opening five league games.

A 4-0 win over Hull City in the FA Cup last time out saw Chelsea bounce back from their disappointment after squandering a 2-0 lead to draw against Leeds United earlier this month in the league.

The race for Champions League qualification is heating up and Chelsea were offered a precious couple of days off after a rare, spare midweek after avoiding the Champions League play-offs.

"It's tight in the places around us and every win makes a difference on the table right now, so it's all about building momentum and keeping it going," captain Reece James said ahead of Saturday's clash.

Chelsea are without Marc Cucurella due to a hamstring problem sustained against West Ham, while Reece James is back in the league squad after returning against Hull.

Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro will be hoping to combine once again to fire Chelsea back to victory in the league.

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Burnley.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; James (c), Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Palmer, Fernandez; Joao Pedro

Bench: Slonina, Acheampong, Tosin, Sarr, Hato, Lavia, Garnacho, Delap, Guiu

Burnley

Starting XI: Dúbravka, Walker, Worrall, Estève, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Anthony, Humphreys, Flemming, Hannibal, Laurent

Bench: Weiß, Hartman, Bruun Larsen, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Ward-Prowse, Pires, Barnes​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​