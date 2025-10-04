Chalobah, Andrey Santos, Lavia, Palmer: All the latest Chelsea team news vs Liverpool

Enzo Maresca has several selection decisions to make against Liverpool after ruling out eight players for the Premier League clash.

Chelsea are looking to end a run of three league matches without a win, with Maresca's side losing their previous two against Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

It was a challenging September for Chelsea, and they will be hoping to bounce back to head into the October international on a positive and winning note.

That will be far from straight-forward though come Saturday evening as they host the current Premier League champions, Liverpool, who themselves have lost their last two matches in all competitions.

But Chelsea will have to find a way without several of their key players, with Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dario Essugo, Andrey Santos, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap all ruled out through injury. Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana is sidelined due to concussion protocols and Trevoh Chalobah is suspended.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Benoit Badiashile is likely to start in Chalobah's absence, with Maresca highlighting the Frenchman's importance pre-match.

"Since I joined the club, every time I spoke about Benoit, I always said that for me personally, he's an important player," Maresca told reporters. "He's a very good player. Unfortunately, he has been injured a few times since I joined the club.

"But again, before the last injury, he was playing almost every game. Before, in the Club World Cup, he had an injury against Benfica.

"But now he's back. It's good news for us, for the team-mates, but especially for him. Because when you are out for a long time, a long period, it's always a shame."

Who will partner Badiashile remains unclear. Maresca has Josh Acheampong and Jorrel Hato at his disposal. The Chelsea boss has admitted it has been 'difficult' having to regularly mix-and-match the centre-back combination due to unavailability.

Badiashile put in an assured defensive performance against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night. | IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

"It’s difficult but we trust all the (defenders) we have here," added Maresca. "When you can go always with the same two or you can change one after four or five games, it’s much better.

"As much as you play together with another team-mate the relationship becomes better. Sometimes you don’t even need to speak to do something on the pitch, they can understand immediately. When you continue to change it’s more difficult.

"It was difficult against Brighton, against (Danny) Welbeck. After the red card we played with Josh and Hato. Both are top defenders, but together they had the same age as Welbeck."

Maresca has received a midfield boost in recent weeks following Romeo Lavia's return from injury. He featured off the bench against Brighton and the 21-year-old is available to face Liverpool.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Romeo is ready to play," continued the Chelsea head coach. "With Romeo, we are trying to do exactly the same that we have done with Wes and with Reece.

"Now we are in a much better position for both of them. Unfortunately, at this moment, Wes is out, but not for any physical problem. It's just for the concussion against Lincoln.

“The target with Romeo is that we can help him and we can bring him in the same condition as Wes and Reece, where they can play games. As you can see now, Reece is playing more games without problems. Hopefully, we can do the same with Romeo."

