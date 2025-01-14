Why Enzo Maresca preferred Chelsea youngster Acheampong to Adarabioyo & Disasi vs Bournemouth
Enzo Maresca has revealed why he opted to start Josh Acheampong for Chelsea against Bournemouth ahead of Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi.
The 18-year-old was handed consecutive Premier League starts as he made his debut against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park before being named from the start against Bournemouth.
With Tosin Adrabioyo scoring twice in the FA Cup third round against Morecambe, many Chelsea supporters expected the defender to start alongside Levi Colwill on Tuesday night.
Another option was that of Axel Disasi, who was left out of the squad entirely after reports emerged that he could be set to leave the club in January.
It was Acheampong who was trusted to start alongside Colwill, with captain Reece James named on the bench alongside Adarabioyo and Malo Gusto as defensive options.
Speaking ahead of the match, Maresca revealed why he chose to give the 18-year-old his second start in a row.
"He's doing well," Maresca said.
"We said from the start he was doing well and as we've said many times with young players you need to find the right moment. He's good on the ball and off the ball, he's a humble guy."
With Wesley Fofana sidelined with a long-term injury, Maresca revealed that the former Leicester defender could be out for the remainder of the season.
Benoit Badiashile, who was initially trusted to replace Fofana, is also sidelined until at least February, with Acheampong making the spot in central defence his own.
Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for defensive reinforcements in January, and if Disasi is to depart in the winter, a move for a centre-back is likely.
Trevoh Chalobah is being considered for a return from his loan spell at Crystal Palace early, but the Eagles' boss Oliver Glasner has demanded clarity over the future of Chalobah, who he believes wants to remain at Selhurst Park.
Marc Guehi, also at Crystal Palace, is also under consideration by Chelsea as he could be set for a return to his boyhood club this month.
For now, Acheampong is hoping that he can cement his place in Maresca's starting XI after signing a contract extension in December.