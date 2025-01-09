Chelsea's three January options outlined as Enzo Maresca looks to solve centre-back problem
Chelsea have a decision to make in January regarding the depth of available centre-backs at Enzo Maresca's disposal.
The Chelsea head coach confirmed they will be without Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile for extended periods.
Fofana, who believes he will be back before the end of the season, looks set to miss the majority of the season at least, Maresca recently revealed, due to a hamstring issue, while Badiashile is not expected back until February at the earliest.
In their absences, teenager Josh Acheampong was given the opportunity to start at centre-back alongside Levi Colwill during the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Maresca has hinted Chelsea may dip into the market to assess their options, however insists regardless of the outcome this month it will not change how much he rates Acheampong.
"Even if we don't decide to buy players or sell players because Josh has shown he is good," said Maresca. "We already knew Josh was good enough. Probably with Wes and Benoit injuries, we will see if something is going to happen."
Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi, who could depart in January, are among Maresca's current options, while Aaron Anselmino returned to Cobham to begin settling into life following his switch from Boca Juniors.
So what is the situation for Chelsea in January? Absolute Chelsea goes through the three potential options.
Recall Trevoh Chalobah
The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season. However, despite Chelsea's summer stance of allowing Chalobah to leave the club permanently, they are considering the option of bringing him back to fill the void of Fofana and Badiashile's absences.
It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will trigger the recall clause, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was calm over the situation and poked fun at the Blues' current options.
"I could see that there was Disasi and Tosin on the bench," said Glasner after the score draw between the clubs last weekend. "I don't know if you need (more) if you play with two. I was just reading that Anselmino comes back so they have five (centre-backs).
"I don't know if they need eight. I don't know what they are planning. Trevoh is doing very well for us and we are planning with him."
Sign Marc Guehi
Guehi departed Chelsea for Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021 after a fee of around £18m was agreed between the clubs.
The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Chelsea and now the Blues are considering bringing him back to Stamford Bridge this month. Palace want to keep hold of the England International this month and have no plans to let him leave.
When Chelsea sold Guehi, a sell-on fee up to 20 percent was agreed with Palace. It's unclear how that would affect a potential price if a deal were to be explored.
Work with current squad and wait until the summer to re-assess
Chelsea have one final option and that is to stick with what they've got. Badiashile will hopefully be back in the next month or so, while Fofana's absence is likely to be longer - how long remains unclear.
It would give Chelsea the opportunity to re-assess in the summer and should they need to add another centre-back, they can do so whilst taking into account any returning loanees, including Chalobah.