Chelsea accelerate summer transfer plans as ‘unnamed centre-back’ targeted
Chelsea have Chelsea brought forward their summer transfer plans as an 'unnamed centre-back' is being considered in January rather than at the end of the season, according to reports.
The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for defensive reinforcements in the winter window after injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.
Enzo Maresca has revealed that Fofana could be sidelined for the rest of the season, while the defender himself took to social media to suggest that he could be back before the conclusion of the campaign
Recent reports have also stated that Axel Disasi could be allowed to leave in the January transfer window, with the former Monaco man not in the squad when Chelsea played Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.
Josh Acheampong was handed consecutive starts in the Premier League, with Aaron Anselmino also returning from loan but being given time to adapt to England before making his Chelsea debut.
Trevoh Chalobah has also been linked with a return from his loan at Crystal Palace while his defensive partner Marc Guehi is being considered by Maresca's side in the January transfer window.
It has now also been revealed that Chelsea could accelerate their summer transfer plans for an 'unnamed centre-back' if there is a chance he will move in the winter.
.Matt Law of The Telegraph revealed that the Blues have a young and so far unnamed center-back lined up for the summer.
This player could join this month instead, with Disasi's potential departure being one of the factors that could see the move happen sooner.
It is unclear as to who the defender is, with Benfica defender Tomas Araujo linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer.
However, the youngster has since signed a contract extension in Portugal and is impressing for Benfica in their Liga NOS title challenge.
An €80 million release clause was included in the defender's extension at Benfica, but it is unclear as to when this becomes active.
Guehi has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and could return to the club where he came through the Cobham academy.
The month is looking like a busy period for the Blues with the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Cesare Casadei, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, Disasi and Renato Veiga all looking at potential exits, with replacements needed if they are to depart.