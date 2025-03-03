Transcript: Diego Simeone's Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid In The Champions League
Real Madrid faces city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, with the first leg taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.
Having fallen to third in the La Liga title race, Real Madrid knows that a Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid would lead to serious anger from the fans and a lot of pressure on Carlo Ancelotti's position as coach.
MORE: Five Real Madrid Players At Risk of Missing Champions League Second Leg vs Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone's Atletico team sit second in La Liga and will see this as an incredible opportunity to earn some bragging rights in the Spanish capital, with both legs expected to be fiercely contested.
Simeone spoke to the press ahead of the first leg (via Madrid Universal).
Q: What the match means for everyone
Simeone: It’s a match filled with a lot of respect, against a great rival. I understand that they respect us in the same way. If it were a team from another league we wouldn’t touch these issues. For the city it is spectacular. For Spain, to be able to have a team from Spain in the quarter-finals…. And for us who are going to play, to enjoy it. It’s a very important moment, with a very respected opponent.
Q: Deciding factor in the tie
Simeone: A match of this calibre is full of small details, the knockout stages are already familiar to both Madrid and us and yes, the details are decisive.
Q: Which team is the favorite to win?
Simeone: I don’t understand the word ‘favorite’. We’re up against an opponent we respect. We know what our strengths are, we’re going to use them and we’ll try to take the game to where we can hurt them.
Q: The level of Spain's big three team
Simeone: I have always placed Barcelona and Madrid where they are because of their history. We, on the other hand, represent pure growth, which is something truly beautiful.
Q: Real Madrid's Champions League history
Simeone: History exists, and Madrid’s history in the Champions League is extraordinary. Tomorrow we will have another chance for sure.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Why Kylian Mbappe’s Early Struggles Weren’t Surprising to Real Madrid Legend
Jude Bellingham Involved in Hilarious Social Media Exchange With Real Madrid Teammate Endrick
Isco Apologizes After Knee Slide Celebration Against Real Madrid
Karim Benzema Speaks About the Roles of Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid