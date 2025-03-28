Could Real Madrid Have Four Players Banned for the Champions League Game Against Arsenal?
Real Madrid have had problems with injuries all season. With a key last few months of the season, including the Champions League, they don't want to miss any more players.
Los Blancos face Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on April 8. However, they could be up against it with a potential ban for four key players, adding to the list of injured players.
UEFA have started investigating Antonio Rüdiger, Kylian Mbappé, Dani Ceballos, and Vinicius Jr. and their celebrations after the Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.
It is unknown how severe UEFA deem the celebrations, with punishments being anywhere between a small fine and a potential suspension.
Real Madrid's hierarchy doesn't believe the punishment will involve a match suspension, rather just a financial one. They think all four players will be available for the game against Arsenal.
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone had a $22,000 fine for similar celebrations against Juventus in the Champions League in 2019. A fine Cristiano Ronaldo received for mimicking the same celebration weeks later.
However, a ban could be enforced if the investigation finds evidence that the celebrations were much more severe that could have caused dangerous confrontations with the Atletico fans. Mundo Deportivo reports anywhere up to three games, which is a possibility.
