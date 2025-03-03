Five Real Madrid Players At Risk of Missing Champions League Second Leg vs Atletico Madrid
With the Champions League moving into the knockout stages proper, yellow cards and suspensions have become a topic of discussion.
Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16, with the draw throwing the two biggest sides in Madrid together in the midst of a fierce La Liga title race.
As highlighted by MadridXtra on X, the yellow cards for the tournament so far will be wiped after the quarter-finals, meaning players really need to watch their step until then.
When Real Madrid takes the field against Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night, five players, including Carlo Ancelotti, are at risk of missing the second leg.
A yellow card for any of Antonio Rudiger, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Endrick, and Eduardo Camavinga would result in a suspension, which would be served during the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Three of those players are central midfielders: Modric, Camavinga, and Tchouameni. Ancelotti will want to see the most discipline from during the first leg. If more than one of them were to be booked in the first leg, the Italian coach would be left with a serious lack of depth in midfield.
