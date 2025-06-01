Kylian Mbappe Likely Feels 'Bitter' Seeing PSG Win Champions League, Pundit Says
Kylian Mbappe left for Real Madrid to increase his chances of winning the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish side crashed out in the quarterfinals, losing to Arsenal. Moreover, the Frenchman had to see his previous team, Paris Saint-Germain, win the trophy on Saturday night over Inter Milan.
PSG had come close to winning the Champions League with Mbappe in 2020, but fell to Bayern Munich. Nonetheless, this weekend, the Ligue 1 side put on a dominant performance against Inter Milan, winning 5-0.
With PSG lifting the trophy a year after losing their all-time leading goal-scorer, CBS Sports Golazo's Mike Grella spoke about the emotions that Mbappe is probably going through after seeing his former club win the Champions League.
[Mbappe] went to Real Madrid probably to win the Champions League, compete in the Champions League, and then they find they don't win and they don't dominate. They don't look very good this year all around. And then PSG win, which you think—you're leaving there, there's no chance they can win without you. Right?- Mike Grella
Grella added that Mbappe should feel bitter despite likely being happy for his former teammates.
I think we all had doubts of what PSG could do. I think it felt still like a project that needed time. And for them to accomplish what they did in a year is just tremendous. So for sure, you'd be bitter. I can't think of many clubs that I've left that, the year after, I want to see them winning—because obviously, that means, like, you were the issue.- Mike Grella
