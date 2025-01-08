Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Georgina Rodriguez Promotes New Perfume In Stunning Social Media Post
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has posted a new image on social media promoting her new perfume collection.
The Spanish-Argentine model has seen a rapid rise in her follower count since her partnership with the Real Madrid legend began, and now boasts a total of nearly 65 million followers on Instagram.
Rodriguez is a renowned model and is an ambassador for several globally renowned lifestyle brands. She also has a few business ventures of her own.
One of those businesses is a perfume line. In her post, Rodriguez could be spotted wearing a slim red dress while holding the bottle near her waist. The caption read:
SENSE my new perfume with Laverne is back in stock.- Georgina Rodriguez
Like most of her posts, this one has gone viral, generating close to a million likes.
She has been with Cristiano Ronaldo since 2016, since the Portuguese superstar's days as a Real Madrid player. The pair are co-parents to five children and Rodriguez is the biological mother of two of them. They are, however, yet to be officially married.
Cristiano Ronaldo uses his social media to mostly keep fans updated about his football career. He also posts material promoting brands he's partnered with.
Rodriguez, meanwhile, often offers fans a deeper look into the Ronaldo family's private life. She could be seen posting photos of intimate moments with the Portuguese superstar and children on occasions.
Apart from that, Georgina Rodriguez also does promotional work for several brands through her Instagram.
