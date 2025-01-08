Casemiro Receives Eye-Watering Contract Offer To Join Cristiano Ronaldo At Al-Nassr
Casemiro has reportedly received an eye-watering contract offer from Al-Nassr to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo again.
The Brazilian midfielder is currently at Manchester United, joining the club in 2022 after a decorated Real Madrid stint. Casemiro, though, is now 32, and with Manuel Ugarte's presence, he is no longer a guaranteed starter for the club.
MORE: Roberto Carlos Sleeping In Real Madrid’s Training Ground After Separation From Wife
GIVEMESPORT reports that the Brazilian has received a weekly salary offer of close to $700,000 USD to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.
Casemiro has now entered the final 18 months of his contract with United. Given his age, a move to the SPL could be on the cards.
If he accepts the offer with the reported wages, Casemiro would become one of the top five earners in the Saudi Pro League. However, Al-Nassr will need to strike a deal with the Red Devils as well. Stefano Pioli is understood to be a massive admirer of the Brazilian midfielder.
Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite if the former actually joins the Knights of Najd. The two superstars have shared the pitch for Real Madrid and Manchester United, winning four UEFA Champions League titles together, among other trophies, for Los Blancos. They played a total of 109 games as teammates for the La Liga giants and combined for nine goals.
For Manchester United, they shared the pitch 13 times and combined in one goal. Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo know each other very well on the pitch.
It could be an exciting prospect for the fans if they reunite in the SPL soon.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Moldovan Club Makes Hilarious Offer To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid vs Mallorca: A Look Back At Their Previous Spanish Super Cup Matches
Neymar Defends Cristiano Ronaldo’s Stance That Saudi Pro League Is Better Than Ligue 1
Former Liverpool Star Claims Trent Alexander-Arnold Would Reject Real Madrid Under One Condition