Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Trip To The Etihad
Real Madrid travel to England to face Premier League champions Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League playoff.
Carlo Ancelotti has announced the squad that will travel tomorrow for the game on Tuesday.
Lucas Vazquez is the latest player to be ruled out with an injury and will not travel with the squad to England.
The Italian has looked to the youth academy, with several of his first-team defenders out with injuries. Jacobo Ramon and Lorenzo Aguado will make the trip, alongside forward Gonzalo Garcia, fresh off his last-minute winner in the Copa del Rey.
Another academy player, Raul Asencio, is set to start at center-back alongside midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The 21-year-old has been excellent for Los Blancos, having been thrown into the starting lineup due to the injuries.
Eduardo Camavinga is a welcome return for the big first leg. After missing the last seven games, the Frenchman played the final 10 minutes in the Madrid Derby on Saturday.
Real Madrid Squad For Manchester City Game:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Vallejo, Fran García, Mendy, Jacobo, Asencio and Lorenzo.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos and Chema.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim and Gonzalo.
