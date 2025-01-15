Real Madrid Star Federico Valverde’s Wife Mina Bonino Shows Off Fit In Home Gym Photos
When Mina Bonino is not taking to social media to ask why her husband, Real Madrid's Federico Valverde is being substituted at half-time during Los Blancos games; she posts wholesome pictures of the Valverde family.
Bonino also loves posting workout content. As an avid gym enthusiast, she posted pictures on her Instagram account earlier today of herself in the family's home gym.
The Argentinian internet personality wore a bright pink two-piece workout outfit with a white headband for the gym session, which involved cardio work on an exercise bike.
Underneath the four picture posts, she wrote a humorous comment regarding the photos taken during the workout.
None of the staff in my house were forced to be a photographer today- Nina Bonino
In addition to posting pictures of her two sons, Benicio and Bautista, and husband Federico Valverde, Mina regularly posts photos of the family's home gym. In September, she posted a picture of herself in Boxing gloves, commenting, "First time boxing. "
She's also partnered with apparel brand Alo Yoga to post sponsored content.
The former weather girl met Federico Valverde and announced themselves as an item in 2019, having met via Instagram.
