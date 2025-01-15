Mallorca Defender Pablo Maffeo Further Stokes Rivalry With Vinicius And Real Madrid With Latest Taunt
It's been nearly a week since Real Madrid beat Mallorca 3-0 in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. During the game, Los Bermellones right-back Pablo Maffeo continued his rivalry with Madrid forward Vinicius.
The two are not going to be best friends anytime soon.
Maffeo showed that to be clear with a video circulating on social media, mocking Real Madrid after their 5-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.
The video shows the Argentinian at Mallorca training holding up both hands to show the score of the Super Cup final. It was caught on camera, which he knew it would be, keeping the rivalry alive.
Real Madrid Faces Mallorca Again In La Liga
The two players have exchanged words over the last few meetings, with the latest bubbling over on the pitch with other Los Blancos players, such as Raul Asencio and Jude Bellingham.
It had been just a little back-and-forth until days before the semi-final when Maffeo intensified the rivalry after comments on a podcast. The right-back said he would knock Vinicius out in 10 seconds if they were both in a boxing ring.
The comment didn't go down well, and players took offense to it. Bellingham was seen asking Maffeo about the remarks during the game.
Real Madrid will face Mallorca in La Liga, which is scheduled for May 14, and if Maffeo and Vinicius feature, expect more fireworks.
