Jude Bellingham Breaks Silence On El Clasico Super Cup Final Loss
Real Madrid recently suffered a hammering El Clasico defeat in the Spanish Super Cup Final. Jude Bellingham, despite his rich vein of form, couldn't help his team out in the game on Sunday, January 12.
Carlo Ancelotti's side came into the game looking to win their third trophy of the season. They have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. Their hopes of winning the third title, though, was blown away by Barcelona.
Jude Bellingham has now reacted on social media for the first time about the game. The Englishman uploaded a story of him in the gym, captioning his Instagram post:
Back to work, loads still to play for!- Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham has once again been an exceptional player for Real Madrid this season. While his numbers are not on par with what he produced last season, Bellingham has still scored nine goals and seven assists in 24 appearances.
Carlo Ancelotti also gave a honest reaction to the defeat against Barcelona, saying (via Real Madrid):
We have to look at the reality and that is that we did not defend well in the opposition half or with the low block. They scored goals very easily and we didn't work well either collectively or individually because we lost a lot of duels. We are sad and disappointed and we’ll take that sadness home with us. That's football.- Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid are set to return to action on January 16 as they take on Celta Vigo in a Copa del Rey Round of 16 game.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Transfer News: Savinho, Rodrigo Mendoza, Vitor Reis & More - January 14, 2025
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: 5 Classic Copa Del Rey Matches
4 Players Real Madrid Signed From Liverpool: Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Be Next?
Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Jr's Move To The Saudi Pro League Is Inevitable, Claims CEO