Every Real Madrid Player to Receive an International Call-Up for March
Real Madrid has long been able to boast an internationally varied squad made up of some of the best players in the world, and the situation is no different today.
Because of that, Carlo Ancelotti will have to accept that training will be much quieter than usual towards the end of March. 15 Real Madrid players have been called up by their respective nations to take part in various tournaments this month.
The majority of call-ups are to European nations, with France using the services of Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. Only one player has been called up by Spain, with 22-year-old defender Raul Asencio being selected for the first time in his career.
MORE: Rising Real Madrid Star Raul Asencio Named in Spain's Nations League Squad
The only other country to have selected more than one Real Madrid player is Brazil, with attacking duo Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes facing tough games against Colombia and Argentina in World Cup qualifiers.
The selected Real Madrid players are representing 12 different countries across three continents. The only selection outside of Europe and South America is Brahim Diaz, who now plays his international football for Morocco.
Every Real Madrid Player Selected By Their Nations
- Kylian Mbappe (France)
- Aurelien Tchouameni (France)
- Eduardo Camavinga (France)
- Rodrygo (Brazil)
- Vinicius Jr (Brazil)
- Luka Modri (Croatia)
- Fede Valverde (Uruguay)
- Raul Asencio (Spain)
- David Alaba (Austria)
- Antonio Rudiger (Germany)
- Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)
- Andriy Lunin (Ukraine)
- Jude Bellingham (England)
- Arda Guler (Turkiye)
- Brahim Diaz (Morocco)
