Ex-Real Madrid Player Ready to Aid Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Switch If Needed
When the final whistle blows this weekend in the match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, Carlo Ancelotti will head to Brazil to begin his new role as manager. Moreover, one of his former players is on standby if the Italian needs him to fill out his coaching staff.
Ancelotti is entering uncharted territory with the manager experiencing his taste of international football. He won’t have much time to settle in either, as the soon-to-be former Real Madrid boss will be on the sidelines for Brazil next month in World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Ecuador.
MORE: Valencia Issue Strong Statement Regarding Wrong Subtitle Usage in Vinicius Jr. Documentary
Former AC Milan and Real Madrid player Ricardo Kaká commented to Caze TV on whether he'd be open to joining his former manager and helping him in this venture to get accustomed to Brazil (via Fabrizio Romano).
If the opportunity arises, I'm ready to return to the Seleção.- Ricardo Kaká
Moreover, Kaká won't be coming off the couch to help Ancelotti should the veteran manager call him. The former Ballon d'Or winner revealed that he is working toward becoming a coach, so the timing would be perfect.
I'm prepared. Since 2017 I wanted to prepare myself. I took business courses in sports at Harvard, I took the coach course at CBF, I have experience in national team, World Cup.- Ricardo Kaká
It’ll be interesting to see if Ancelotti brings a Brazilian coach onto his staff to help ease the transition from Europe to South America. He’s stepping into a different culture, language, and media environment—and he’s never managed in a country where Portuguese is the primary language.
