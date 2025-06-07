French Coach Didier Deschamps Reveals Kylian Mbappe's Best Position
Kylian Mbappe joined up with the France national team for the UEFA Nations League games this past week. He could not prevent Les Bleus from crashing out of the semi-final against Spain.
Mbappe started and scored, but his goal came when his nation was already 4-0 down. He also assisted France, though they lost 5-4. They will play Germany in the third-place game on June 8.
France's national team coach, Didier Deschamps, has spoken about Mbappe ahead of the game. Many have said the 26-year-old prefers to drift and play from the left. Deschamps has no doubt where he plays his best football.
He's used to playing in that position and is very effective. It's no coincidence that he's finished as Europe's top scorer; no one has scored more than him. He doesn't have Giroud's record, but I think his best position is as a center forward.- Didier Deschamps
The question about where he should play has arisen more frequently during his time at Real Madrid, as he has primarily played as a center-forward. Many believe Vinicius Jr., who plays as a left forward, is occupying positions the Frenchman would like to be in.
However, he has still managed to score over 40 goals in all competitions, which is impressive for someone who people say isn't a center-forward. New Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso may have other ideas for him; Deschamps knows Mbappe's position.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Premier League Transfer Target Reveals His Dream Club is Real Madrid
Real Madrid Close to Signing Argentine Talent as Contract Details Reported
Raul Asencio Splits From His Lawyer & Chooses Real Madrid's Legal Services Instead
Real Madrid Transfer News: Vlahovic, Budimir, Firmino & More - June 5, 2025