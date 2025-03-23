Thomas Tuchel Names One Area Jude Bellingham Can Improve When Playing for England
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is currently on international duty with England. The Three Lions recently played their first game under new manager Thomas Tuchel on March 21. They earned a 2-0 win against Albania in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Bellingham assisted Myles Lewis-Skelly's opener in that match. He has so far scored six times and provided 10 assists in 41 appearances for England.
Bellingham continues to be an important player for club and country. Tuchel has now claimed that becoming more disciplined could help Bellingham have more energy and become a better player.
Speaking in a recent press conference, Tuchel said:
He is always ready to give everything but we need to help him so that within a structure he can play more economically and still have the same impact, or maybe even more impact. We need to make sure that the leaders, and he is one of the leaders, and the main players, walk in the same direction and play in the same rhythm and help each other out. And play a little more disciplined maybe, to save some energy for the decisive moments.- Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel further reflected on Bellingham's on-field behavior and praised the midfielder's hunger to win. He said:
He loves to talk to the referee and the linesmen. He’s a very emotional player once he’s on the pitch and you just see that he hates to lose and does everything that it takes. He expresses himself.- Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel continued:
You see the hunger and the desire to win. I think he will keep this hunger and learn to channel the emotions a little bit. That’s never a problem. It’s good to have him as he is. We will try to make the most out of it because he is a key player.- Thomas Tuchel
