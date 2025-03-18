Real Madrid Concerned About Injuries To Two Key Players During The International Break
The international break comes for Real Madrid at a pivotal point of the season, with Carlo Ancelotti worried about the fatigue and fitness of many players who will represent their countries over the next week.
Two in particular of concern are Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde. The two have made the long trip across the Atlantic, with key games approaching in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers.
Vinicius Jr. started on the bench during last weekend's crucial away victory at Villarreal and has been experiencing discomfort since the Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid that went the distance. Real Madrid went on to win on penalties after 120 minutes of play.
However, no rest is in sight for Vini, with two huge matches coming up for Brazil. The Seleção currently sit in 5th in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying table, with 18 points from their first twelve games.
Although they will more than likely be in the top six to qualify for the World Cup, failure to beat Colombia and world champions Argentina during this March break could leave Tite's side in a precarious situation.
For Fede Valverde, his Uruguay side are in 2nd position, on 20 points. Marcelo Bielsa's side come up against table-toppers Argentina and travel to Bolivia, a location synonymous for being a tough place to play due to its high altitude.
Valverde has played more minutes than any other Real Madrid player this season, as Ancelotti has been forced to rest the Uruguayan during important league matches of late.
Real Madrid are still competing in the Copa del Rey, Champions League, and La Liga, and have played twenty-three times already in 2025, with player fatigue and injury risk becoming growing issues among the squad. Carlo Ancelotti announced his side's victory against Villarreal at the weekend would be the last time Real Madrid play in La Liga without 72 hours of rest.
The club will be keeping a close eye on all sixteen of its players who are away representing their nation, and Ancelotti will have his fingers crossed for no fresh issues.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid vs Arsenal Women's UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Florentino Perez's Requirement For Access To The Santiago Bernabeu For Real Madrid Women's Teams
Talented Women's Soccer Player Loves Watching Vinicius Jr. And Admires Top Trait
Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz Names Cristiano Ronaldo in His Top Five Soccer Players But Leaves Out Rival