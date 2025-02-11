Two Premier League Clubs To Battle Real Madrid For Bournemouth Defender
Real Madrid's need for new center-backs means the club is being linked with a host of names as attention shifts toward the summer transfer window.
Whilst Arsenal's William Saliba appears to be the primary target for Los Blancos in the summer, there is also a developing interest in a young Premier League star.
MORE: Arsenal Sets Astronomical Price Tag For William Saliba Who 'Dreams' Of Real Madrid Move
As reported by AS, Real Madrid will have to battle with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea if it is to get its hands on Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen.
The 19-year-old Spanish-Dutch defender (who represents Spain) has grown in importance for Bournemouth during its incredible Premier League campaign, having moved from Italy in the summer.
Huijsen is a product of Juventus' Next Gen system, but he was given more game time whilst on loan at AS Roma in the second half of the 2023-24 season. Despite impressing in Rome, Juventus opted to sell Huijsen to Bournemouth last summer for $15.7m.
The details are not yet certain, but clubs believe Huijsen may have a release clause in his Bournemouth contract, making the deal easier to strike.
Man Utd's interest in Huijsen is said to be accurate, given he fits the club's latest profile of signing. He would suit Ruben Amorim's back three, and Johnny Evans and Victor Lindelof could depart in the summer.
Considering Man Utd beat Real Madrid to the signing of Leny Yoro from Lille last summer, Los Blancos will want to avoid another similar situation.
