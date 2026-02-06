Real Madrid Star Set For International Recall

As many will all be aware, it is a World Cup year. It barely feels like five minutes since the last tournament in Qatar, yet here we are again. In just four months' time, the 24th edition of the World Cup will kick off in Mexico.

With it, there is much anticipation and excitement. Including from a Real Madrid point of view. Federico Valverde's Uruguay will face Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal's Spain in the groups, whilst Jude Bellingham's England will face Real Madrid legend Luka Modric and his Croatia side in their group.

For the rest of the matchups between current Real Madrid players (or legends), you can read all about them here. There will be a number of Los Blancos players representing their countries on the world's biggest stage.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Endrick looking to make the Brazil squad

There is perhaps one other current player we did not account for in the above-linked article. Indeed not, as we did not mention Endrick, who, according to Jose Luiz Sanchez, is set to be recalled to the Brazil national team by Carlo Ancelotti.

The Selecao will face Croatia and France in friendlies in the USA next month, as national teams begin to prepare and acclimatise for the tournament. According to Sanchez, Endrick will be part of the setup for those games.

IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

It would be pretty nice to see the youngster play against Modric, a good representation of the past and future of the club. We could also see a present vs future against France and the likes of Kylian Mbappe.

Despite still being 19, Endrick already has three goals for Brazil, scoring against England, Spain, and Mexico, all of which came before he had even joined Real Madrid. However, things have not gone as smoothly since.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The youngster's last call-up to the national team was in March of last year, where he played 45 minutes of a 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Argentina, replacing his club team-mate Rodrygo. In the subsequent four squads under Ancelotti, he has not been called up once.

Pretty understandable given just how few minutes he was playing under Xabi Alonso. However, his form for Lyon has simply been too good to ignore, and it appears that Ancelotti is not ignoring it. Endrick has already scored five goals and provided an assist since joining the French side on loan, including a screamer in a Coupe de France victory last night.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Reportedly Make U-Turn Over Summer Center-Back Target

Injured Real Madrid Star Reportedly Set To Return For Trip To Valencia

Real Madrid Star Endrick Shines Again For Loan Side Lyon

Real Madrid Will Reportedly Strengthen These Four Positions In the Summer